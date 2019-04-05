Editor:
Trump is proclaiming the Republican Party as the "party of health care" while directing his Department of Justice to promote declaring the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. Time for a fact-check.
What do the following have in common? Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, ACA, expanded Medicaid, regulating drug prices, regulating insurance premiums and requiring coverage that benefits the low and middle class Americans. Answer: They are all opposed by Republicans and labeled "socialist."
Next fact-check. What do Republicans offer to replace Obamacare if they are successful in killing it? Answer: nothing.
Let's be clear about this. Obamacare is not perfect and needs to be strengthened, not killed. If the Republicans are serious, and I seriously doubt it, to develop a workable alternative to health care what would it look like? Americans have made it quite clear in poll after poll what they like and need in a health care system: coverage that includes basic care, preventative care, lower cost and deductibles, coverage for pre-existing conditions, just to name a few.
If you are a recipient of Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid, are of modest means financially but still support the Republican agenda then take notice. If you still think that the Republicans are on your side, then you're not paying attention.
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.