Editor:
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene proves that being too crazy is not disqualifying for the Republican Party. She accused Speaker Pelosi of not caring about people’s safety after the Speaker refused to eliminate the mask-mandate on the chamber floor. Pelosi’s reason: more than 100 Republicans in the House won’t disclose their vaccine status. Because of their selfishness, the mask-mandate was kept in place — to keep people safe.
Greene compared Pelosi’s decision to steps Nazis took to control the Jewish population during the Holocaust by requiring Jews to wear a gold star. I’m waiting Minority Leader McCarthy to expel her from the Conference, oppose her re-election, or urge her to resign. None of that has happened. Greene is acceptable while Representative Liz Cheney, who voted to convict former President Trump, is an anathema.
It’s just another day in the GOP: Matt Gaetz is under investigation for possible sex trafficking, the former president has been accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women, Ted Cruz calls our service personnel pansies, Liz Cheney’s primary challenger is a sex predator, and Michael Flynn calls COVID a conspiracy to divert attention from a stolen election. This is a party that won’t support a commission for an assault on the Capitol in which many of them could have died. They have no morals, no ethics, no governing principles.
This craziness is destroying our country. It has caused fist fights around dinner tables and friends lost over politics. Republicans: show us you’re better than this.
Cornelia Payne
Punta Gorda
