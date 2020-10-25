Editor:
This isn’t a normal election between Democrats and Republicans. It’s an election that will determine the survival of our representative-democracy system of government. It’s a matter of sickness or health, between life and death for many.
It’s a matter of assuring humans will have a planet with a climate that’s compatible with sustaining the numbers and quality of life of its inhabitants. Presently, the goals of the Constitution to “establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare, and insure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our posterity” are in dire danger.
The Republican party bears no resemblance to what it once was when it represented a reasonable alternative to Democrat philosophy. It has now abandoned its governing duties and exhibits only greed and corruption. Its figurehead is an out-of-control narcissist who strives to be an authoritarian dictator.
Voted Republican in the past? This time it’s not only okay, but responsible and necessary to vote Democrat since America’s very survival is at stake. Think critically and honestly about what has happened to America under Trump/Republican control.
Joe Biden has the discipline, experience, competence, compassion and decency to lead America. He will develop sound policies based on the advice of scientists. He has the temperament to lead us through a crisis. Trump merely spouts bravado and superlatives to promote empty promises. Biden has detailed, well-thought-out plans to benefit all Americans.
Vote wisely. There won’t be a second chance.
Vote for Joe, a true patriot.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.