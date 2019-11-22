Editor:
Reference: “Republicans in parade made nasty remarks” Sunday, Nov 10.
I am writing in response to the above Letter to the Editor. As defined by Encyclopedia.com, a “parade float is an elaborately decorated three-dimensional figure or scene, mounted on a wheeled chassis that participates in a procession as part of a specific celebration.” For those who did not attend the parade and read the letter, my letter serves as an eyewitness account with a very different view.
There were not three Republican floats in the Pioneer Days Parade in Englewood as described by the letter writer. Our float which was pulled by a truck was the next to the last entry (E52) in the parade, with the last entry being the “Bit of Hope Ranch” with participants riding horses. I was a participant on the one and only Republican float which represented the West Charlotte County Republican Party. I did not witness, nor hear, any of the behavior written about in the above referenced letter. None of our group rode on the back of a fire engine either.
I have to say our float was greeted with applause, shout outs, and thumbs-up in our support along the entire parade route. I would estimate that those observers who chose to acknowledge our float with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down gesture, the thumbs-up were in an overwhelming majority. It was very uplifting to see such a majority supporting President Trump and the Republican Party. I would like to thank everyone who supported us in the parade.
Sylvia Van Dyke
Englewood
