As an observer of the Englewood Pioneer Days Parade, I was excited to see all of the businesses and organizations that were able to represent themselves during the event! There were so many smiles and good times had by all … with the exception of the Republican Party of Sarasota it seems.
Two of the three Republican floats gave rather nasty comments to the people around me standing down Old Englewood Road, and it left quite a sour taste in my mouth. One lady, standing on the back of a fire engine, was shouting 'Libtards!' repeatedly to everyone. Thinking this a particularly sorry representation of the Republican Party, I thought not much else of it. A few floats later there was another Republican Party banner with a lady in tow who pointed specifically at me and shouted "He never served! He never served in the military!"
To see such unkind and unloving people representing the Republican Party of Sarasota during a parade was really saddening to me. Regardless of your political affiliation, I believe we could all at least do our best to be kind and loving to each other! Englewood is one of the most loving places I have ever been in Florida. I'm not sure where these people came from or why they feel so emboldened to yell at spectators of a parade, but I for one am not tolerant of such displays of behavior.
Bobaba Beebe
Englewood
