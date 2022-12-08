Editor:

It is early in 2016, Trump is running against Hilary, and he warns us that, “the only way I lose is if this election is stolen.” Sound familiar? Of course, we hear tons of this stuff in 2020 and he did lose. But if Trump and Republicans knew for years that Democrats were using dead people, illegal immigrants and voting machines to cheat why didn’t Republicans counter-cheat? They had years to neutralize this threat and didn’t. That’s just dumb.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments