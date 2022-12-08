It is early in 2016, Trump is running against Hilary, and he warns us that, “the only way I lose is if this election is stolen.” Sound familiar? Of course, we hear tons of this stuff in 2020 and he did lose. But if Trump and Republicans knew for years that Democrats were using dead people, illegal immigrants and voting machines to cheat why didn’t Republicans counter-cheat? They had years to neutralize this threat and didn’t. That’s just dumb.
If Democrats own the media and control the content why didn’t Republicans fight back to also control the media? Their only response was a haughty claim of “fake news”? Ineffective and therefore just plain dumb given the stakes.
Republicans lost 60 out of 60 lawsuits with many Trump appointed judges in the rulings. When do you say enough already? Losing 10 out of 10 or 30 out of 30 was not nearly enough. How dumb have you got to be for the same lesson to be taught 60 times in a row before you wise up? Really dumb.
When Pence was told to contest the results of the electoral college on Jan. 6th he refused. But how dumb do Republicans have to be to think a vice president could blithely overturn a national election? That he could single handedly pick the next president of the United States. If that were the case, why bother with elections. Incredibly dumb.
