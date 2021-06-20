Editor:
While you weren’t looking, Florida Republican Party Chair Joe Gruters and Governor Ron DeSantis combined to enact legislation that will surely raise your local property taxes. They did so to further endear themselves to Florida’s donor class, specifically large property developers who send lots of money to elected officials.
Gruters sponsored, and DeSantis signed, legislation that would limit local governments from increasing the impact fees they charge developers. These fees are designed to ensure developers pay an appropriate share of the public costs that accompany new residential developments including such things as water and sewer, road improvements, and new schools. According to 1000 Friends of Florida, this legislation makes it “virtually impossible for local governments to require that new development pays its own way.” If a particular development doesn’t pay its way, guess who does? Right. We do through higher property taxes.
The perverted priorities of Florida politics routinely serve monied interests at the expense of the rest of us. Why should we expect that to change and state government to stop usurping the authority of local governments when doing so serves their interests?
Those dynamics won’t change until we get new leadership in Tallahassee.
Michele Moe
Punta Gorda
