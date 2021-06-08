Editor:
One thing that I’ll never quite understand are sports fans that vote Democrat. Every sports fan should know that whatever success their favorite team has is thanks to high levels of competition between players and teams which brings out the best in everyone. The same goes for the economy – the more competition the stronger it is and the higher the standard of living.
At the core of the Republican philosophy is that competition between workers and businesses gives us the highest quality products and services, on-time and at the lowest possible consumer price. The Democrat Party has been embracing socialism where the federal government is handed a continuing greater share of the economy. The problem with that is the federal government has no competition which makes it inherently inefficient and always demanding a larger slice of your income.
If Democrats could change sports everyone would get to play on the team, receive a trophy and you wouldn’t even have to go to practice. Guess who would watch your favorite sports team if everyone could play? No one. That’s the reason it’s so hard to find a successful football coach that doesn’t vote Republican – they understand the importance of competition.
Ben Furleigh
Port Charlotte
