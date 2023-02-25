President Joe Biden claimed during a White House movie screening this week that some white people, and I quote “still want to lynch black people.” He made these remarks at the screening of the movie “Till.” A movie about Emmitt Till, a 14-year-old boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.
He further described that not everyone is created equal, and that hard fought civil rights were undermined by innocent Blacks being hung by a noose from a tree.
He proclaimed that their crimes were wanting to go to school, wanting to dare start a business. And they were lynched simply for being Black, nothing more.
And finally how white families gathered to watch these spectacles, taking pictures.
Well Mr President, how about a little walk through history. I might remind you it was Democrats who were against Lincoln’s emancipation. It was Democrats who wrote the Jim Crow Laws, and it was Democrats that formed the Klu Klux Klan. And when in 1963 the Civil Rights Acts were being voted on the Democrats filibustered for 75 days so it wouldn’t pass. In fact if it weren’t for Republicans voting, the bill wouldn’t have passed. It was Republicans that wanted schools unsegregated and who also support school choice.
So regarding your statement that. Republicans are going to put you back in chains if elected, I submit that it is Republicans that espouse “we are all created equal" and will lift you out of poverty.
