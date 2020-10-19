Editor:
After nearly 60years of being a registered Republican, I will be voting for Joe Biden. Let me be clear. I did not leave the Republican party, it left me. What was once a Republican party of “compassionate conservatism” has become the party of “mean,” the party of “no,” and the party of “denial.” The party’s efforts to “Make America Great Again,” do not in any way conform to my vision of a great America.
A great America does not deny the existence of the social injustices that cost our country the benefits that accrue from a society where everyone is provided equal educational opportunity, an equal system of justice, and equal access to medical care.
A great country does not care more about the unborn than those who live. A great country does not work to tear down a system of providing medical care when there is no alternative offered. Taking babies and small children from parents who are seeking asylum from the poverty and terror of a home country does not speak of a great nation.
A great country does not encourage divisiveness and with loud silence endorse those who are white supremacists and stand for the destruction of nearly every pillar of equality upon which this country was founded. Why would citizens of a great country be expected to choose between championing “blue lives” and “black lives?”
This election I will be working to “Make America Great Again.” I will be voting for Joe Biden.
Tyler Swanson
Punta Gorda
