I am tired of hearing that Joe Biden will: a) raise taxes, b) eliminate Social Security, c) provide free health care to undocumented residents and, d) defund the police.

a) Biden’s tax plan calls for returning to the pre-2017 tax rate for earnings over $400,000. If this isn’t you, stop fretting. He’ll raise the corporate rate to 28%, which is between the old rate of 35% and the “reformed” rate of 21%.

b) Biden will ensure that Social Security and Medicare stay secure. Democrats always support these two vital programs, despite Trump’s claims. Let’s tell the truth here. Republicans tried to privatize Social Security under Bush. Trump has already deferred payroll taxes which fund Social Security. Trump said, more than a dozen times, he wants to eliminate them completely. The only politicians that sneer when they say “entitlements” are GOP.


c) Biden will make the Affordable Care Act available to undocumented residents, but they will pay full price. This will save all Americans money because it will curb emergency room treatment, which is ridiculously more costly. Maybe you think those low paid housekeepers, roofers and agricultural workers who keep consumer prices lower should just die of COVID-19 without care?

d) Biden has said repeatedly that he does not support defunding the police. He supports reform of police departments to eliminate unjust racist practices. He wants more money for the police, not less. He also strongly condemns violence from all extremists.

Melissa Marggraff

Punta Gorda

