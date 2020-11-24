Editor:
I recently stumbled across an apt bit of history. The Salk polio vaccine finished testing and became available for distribution in 1955. President Eisenhower ordered the newly formed Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (now Health and Human Services) to organize distribution.
The secretary, Oveta Culp Hobby, refused, she said that would be socialized medicine. She resigned soon afterward. The vaccine did get distributed by a patchwork of state and private actions and polio was nearly eradicated. The federal government is going to manage distribution of COVID vaccines and only a few fringe conservatives will think there’s anything wrong with that.
Republicans screamed about “socialism” when Democrat FDR pushed through Social Security in the '30s. And again in the '60s when Democrat Lyndon Johnson pushed through Medicare. How many of you Sun readers depend on SS and Medicare?
Republicans screamed a lot about “socialism” in this year’s election. They’ve been screaming about Democrats being “socialists” since at least the '30s. They’d rather scream “socialism” than talk about real, relevant issues.
Paul Anderson
North Port
