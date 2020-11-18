Editor:
Republicans at first claimed the election of Joe Biden was fraudulent. They later claimed it was rigged. ‘Fraud’ has specific legal requirements while ‘rigged’ has none. How convenient.
The Republicans have mounted over a dozen lawsuits, Democrats none. Republicans have demanded multiple audits and re-counts, Democrats none. Republicans have floated the idea of rogue electors (when state legislators select electors who did not win their popular vote). Democrats have not. Republicans have floated a conspiracy theory of a CIA super-computer that hacked into and switched votes to Biden. Democrats have no conspiracy theories. None!
It smells of desperation on the part of Republicans. Just how far will they go to hold onto power? To what extent will they sell out the fundamental Democratic practice of an election? For how long will Republicans deny the Biden win? It could be forever which is classic denial.
There is a cancer upon the Republican party. They keep on losing the popular vote and do nothing to change their appeal other than to shout conspiracies. To frighten voters into their tent.
Political competition is integral to our elections unless your opponent is a lame elephant.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
