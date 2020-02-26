Editor:
When one looks back at history, we often forget the lessons learned, which means we could repeat the same mistakes. Just look at the last 12 years. In 2008 we faced the market crash and most people saw their retirement saving plans lose 50% of their value. Companies like GM were on the brink of bankruptcy, unemployment was at 10% and we the people contributed to saving the institutions that we thought were looking out for us — banks and corporate America.
Unfortunately this meant that our deficit had to increase to keep the economy afloat and avoid a major depression similar to the 1920s. Most of the world economies were also in freefall as a result of American greed and our trust in corporate America. So from 2008 until 2012 we focused on our recovery, using all the tools that our government could manage and making the tough decisions to bring America back from the brink of disaster.
Let’s not forget which party got us into the mess in 2008, and now after just 3 years under Trump our deficit has increased by 50% and that’s with a good economy. Where did the money go? Military spending and corporate tax reductions. So now the same party that caused the 2008 crash wants to fix the deficit by getting rid of Obamacare and reduce funding for Medicare and Social Security, which will negatively effect 90% of the population.
Republican voters, you need Democrats to protect your way of life!
George Baillie
North Port
