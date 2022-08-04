I do not hear of an organization called "Proud Girls and Boys" and I did not see many "Proud Girls" bashing their way into the Capital in January. Women might want to make note of that, they were inconsequential to the men (or maybe smarter).
Might also want to make note of our illustrious Supreme Court, that is now so cruel and tarnished. I was there back before 1973, fighting and voting to help make abortion legal. Dang, I never allowed a dinner date to decide what I would order for my dinner, I was not about to allow anyone to decide the medical decisions that were mine alone to make.
I hear loud anger over teaching sex education in school, and now, perhaps, the Court eliminating contraceptives. Good move, a child can get pregnant and not even know how it happened. Puberty can start at age 8 nowadays.
Equal employment? Fading fast if every female is seen as a maternity expense.
I never voted the party, but rather the individual. No more. The Republicans vote in a block and are too weak to stand for what is honorable. It appears that we need to vote out (almost all) Republicans. If you do not have the courage to vocalize that opinion, remember when you are voting, there is no one looking over your shoulder. Vote Democrat.
Please do not allow anyone to take away the freedoms of your children and grandchildren. Clean up this mess.
PS: For any conspiracy theorists out there, no embryos have been eaten in my household.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.