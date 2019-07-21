Editor:
My wife is a first-generation, naturally born citizen of the United States, as are three of the four United States representatives whom President Trump has told to go back to their home countries.
My wife’s parents fled Poland in 1938 on the eve of Nazi Germany’s invasion. My wife abhors President Trump's rhetoric and disrespect of others, as well as many of his policies and his erratic and narcissistic behavior.
So how is she different from those representatives whom Trump has targeted? Should my wife go back to Poland because she opposes the behavior and policies of a president who is assaulting our basic institutions, unraveling alliances which have stabilized the world order, and rewarded his rich cronies? Has America become a country that compels its citizens to support its chief executive and his policies whether right or wrong?
Germany, which invaded Poland and murdered most of my wife’s family that remained behind, followed that path. I urgently plead with all of those Trump “no matter what" supporters to examine their own moral fiber.
Mike McCarter
Englewood
