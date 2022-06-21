A SCOTUS justice is close to being assassinated, by a nut coming from California, Democrats applaud him. Isn’t it a federal crime to protest or picket out side any justice's house, not just conservatives. Fact checked and censorship exclusively for conservatives, I get suspended on Facebook because of a political cartoon, and other nuts post manifests and pictures of guns, and nothing happens, except innocent people dying. I don’t know how I’m more of a threat to democracy than these guys.
Biden hasn’t done a sit down interview in over 100 days. But wait, instead he chooses to go on a bias liberal comedy show instead, and declared ”we have the strongest economy in the world, in the world.” Biden should be called Pinocchio in charge, from here on out, because China, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Switzerland, Indonesia, Australia, France, Singapore, South Korea and South Africa are below 6% inflation rate Joey, America is over 8%.
How can 28% of Democrats think this Bozo is doing a good job. Is there that many people that are parochial in this country. Which means, is your head stuck up your a**.
You might not have liked Trump, you might have even hated him, but his policies resulted in low crime, low fuel prices, low inflation, low unemployment low food prices, low shipping shortages, and low border crossings. Come November, Republicans will be the ones to right the ship, once again, because Joe has failed us all.
