Editor:
The 2018 mid-term elections were a wake-up call for Republicans. We lost the House nationally, held onto the governor's seat and ousted a do-nothing senator in Florida by razor thin margins. Only a few votes could have changed the landscape dramatically.
The Republican Party has to get in step with the people. As our population evolves we have to be more sensitive to their orientation.
Stop being the morals police. If a same sex couple wants to marry, fine. Abortion, not our business.
We need leadership on the immigration issue. We have 13 million illegal immigrants. We need them and can’t deport them all. Let’s give them a reasonable path to citizenship while at the same time sealing our borders. Set up labor exchanges.
Scrap Obamacare and replace it with a system whereby those without employer-funded health care get an income-based stipend to buy health insurance.
Make infrastructure a priority. It will cost at least $1.2 trillion above the current budget over the next 10 years. We can do this through a public-private partnership.
How do we pay for it? Why not a graduated tax surcharge on incomes over $500,000, along with increased gas tax, a car tax on cars costing over $40-50K, user taxes, and tolls.
The 2020 election will not be about the fact that we are now safer, stronger and richer. It will be about: “What are you doing for me next year?”
The left has strident socialists abetted by the media. Republicans have to deliver. If not, we’ll have a socialist government.
Bill Dahms
Cape Haze
