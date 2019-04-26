Editor:
Republicans might consider that the Mueller report is a shopping list of presidential felonious activities, high crimes and misdemeanors. His hammering of subordinates to commit perjury for him or take other crude obstructive actions seems safe grounds for impeachment and, or indictment. It seems a safe bet that if the Democratic-led house moves to impeach, the Republican Senate is unlikely to convict.
But think this through to 2020. The Dems hold endless hearings about the impeachable acts providing a non-stop daily black-eye for the president and GOP supporters until the election. At that point the president will lose the election to about anyone the Dems gather behind, and the Senate seems lost as well.
The next obvious Trump step will be to make up incredible crack-pot stories that voters were bused in from Central America to defeat him. He then refuses to leave the office to avoid criminal indictment as a private citizen, claiming he really won.
We can all hope the Army stays in its barracks and waits for orders through the chain of command from the new commander-in-chief/president.
Alternatively, the DOJ could (with the approval of the vice president), offer the president a no-indictment agreement for the specified term if he resigns now and spares the GOP further humiliation, and possibly a path to some wins. All that is needed is a facilitator.
Rich Weingarten
Port Charlotte
