I can only imagine that some, if not most, politically conservative Republicans are afflicted with glaucoma, cataracts and macular degeneration. Saturday's observer suggesting that Democrats are resorting to violence and threats ought to look in the mirror. We learned our lessons from you folks and the Tea Party.
The current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C., encourages his admirers to be violent, caters to the neo-Nazis and white supremacists and anti-Semitics, is jealous of rulers for life, insults our allies, makes fun of people who have disabilities, discriminates against Muslims from Middle East countries that don't have one of his "named" hotels and people seeking asylum from their violent countries of origin, sexually attacks women, cheats his contractors and students, cheats on his wives, takes no responsibility and always blames other people for his shortcomings.
He is by nowhere near being the richest person in the world. He ranks way down on the list of the wealthiest. He dodged military service because of a bone spur but plays tennis and golf, way more golf than Barack Obama did. And is insisting on building a silly wall. It is a good thing that Justin Trudeau isn't threatening to build a wall and make the U.S. pay for it.
Get a grip, you right wingers. And get some functional glasses. Democrats can also buy guns and shoot them as competently, if not more so, than our political opposites. We know how to carve turkeys too.
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
