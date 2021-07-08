Editor:
There is growing evidence of correlation suggesting supporters of former President Trump are less likely to have taken the Covid-19 vaccine than those who did not vote for Trump. This finding was confirmed in a recent Florida Gulf Coast University study reported in the Daily Sun which indicated that whether or not people voted for Trump was the strongest indicator of who took the vaccine.
The local chair of the Republican party disputed the claim saying the study may be flawed while citing the unscientific observation that “I know no one, whether it be Republican or Democrat, who hasn’t gotten vaccinated.”
Data on vaccination rates suggest otherwise.
The irony here is, of course, that former President Trump was vaccinated before he left the White House but did so privately, unlike most public officials – including President Biden and Vice-President Harris – who were photographed taking the shot.
By not taking the vaccine from what appears to be blind loyalty to a twice-impeached former President, Trump loyalists are risking not only their health, but the health of others.
Perhaps rather than deny the facts, local Republicans would better serve fellow Republicans by spreading the word: Take the vaccine. Save your life and the lives of those around you.
Sandra Walker
Port Charlotte
