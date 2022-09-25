I read a recent letter to editor where the writer spelled out a list of qualities which would describe a good U.S. citizen, to wit: Go to work and support your family (which I did although I am retired now); salute the flag (which I do); sing the "Star Spangled Banner" (which I do); respect law enforcement (which I do, l have friends and relatives who are in LE); appreciate veterans and military (which l do, as I served as an Air Force officer from 1974 to 1979, additionally, my father, my brother and my deceased wife were all veterans); believe that all lives matter, as I learned that from the Bible, to wit, Luke 10:25-37 and Matthew 22:34-40); and treat everyone with respect regardless of color (which I do).
Naturally, I thought that the writer was including me in his description, however, the letter concluded with the writer’s opinion that would not include any Democrats, of which I am.
Neither Republicans nor any other political party have a monopoly on being good citizens. We can all disagree on political issues, but we can still serve and love our country.
Republicans should be careful before they dismiss anyone as not being a good citizen, just take a look at the January 6 riot and will tell you that some Republicans do not live the life of a good citizen that they claim.
