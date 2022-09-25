Editor:

I read a recent letter to editor where the writer spelled out a list of qualities which would describe a good U.S. citizen, to wit: Go to work and support your family (which I did although I am retired now); salute the flag (which I do); sing the "Star Spangled Banner" (which I do); respect law enforcement (which I do, l have friends and relatives who are in LE); appreciate veterans and military (which l do, as I served as an Air Force officer from 1974 to 1979, additionally, my father, my brother and my deceased wife were all veterans); believe that all lives matter, as I learned that from the Bible, to wit, Luke 10:25-37 and Matthew 22:34-40); and treat everyone with respect regardless of color (which I do).

