Editor:
Prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, several Republicans such as Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz from Texas, tried to stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential election. Oklahoma Republican Rep. James Lankford at first endorsed not certifying the results but voted otherwise after the mob attacked the Capitol. Lankford was actually speaking at the podium as the attack occurred and had to retreat mid-sentence to safety.
Lankford now faces primary challenges in his upcoming election by a candidate who claims the election was “stolen” and that Lankford was wrong to certify the results. The chairman of the Oklahoma Republican party is supporting Lankford’s opponent, despite Lankford being an incumbent who has won past elections handily.
Only in Oklahoma you say?
Our own State Senator Joe Gruters, Florida chair of the Republican party, recently held a rally in Sarasota featuring former President Trump. In the invitation to the event, Gruters referred to “President Donald J. Trump.”
Our country faces many challenges such as climate change, crumbling infrastructure, immigration, racial injustice, and more. Legislation has been written addressing these issues, but has not been acted on by Senate Republicans.
Enough is enough.
Continuing to stand on a platform that the 2020 election was rigged is not only counter-factual, but also a disservice to the very people Republicans say they want to serve.
Bill Welsch
Punta Gorda
