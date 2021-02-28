Editor:
For several decades the Republican Party was considered the “Law and Order” party. They were morally pious, impeaching President Bill Clinton for lying about having sex with Monica in the White House.
Then along came 2016 and Donald Trump was elected to “drain the swamp” and to “Make America Great Again.” However over the next four years President Trump flooded Washington, D.C., and the entire country with thousands of lies via Twitter. He often created chaos when he spoke to the press and at his rallies. He basically ignored the COVID-19 pandemic, except to criticize Dr. Fauci, and allowed almost 400,000 U.S. citizens to die in 2020. As millions of workers lost their jobs, President Trump played golf.
After the November election he refused to accept that he lost. For over 77 days he ranted about “the stolen election.” He ignored his own loyal attorney general and vice president. He urged his followers to riot and lay siege to the U.S. Capitol to prevent the election of rightful winner, clearly violating his “Oath of Office” to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
Even though he was impeached a second time, 43 spineless jellyfish, aka, Republican senators (including both from Florida, Rubio and Scott), violated their sworn oath to uphold the Constitution and voted to acquit the guilty ex-president.
It is obvious that the Republican Party has changed. I submit that they are now the party of the “Liars and Deniers”. Heaven help us.
Michael Kranbuhl
Charlotte County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.