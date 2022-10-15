I am confused. Republicans say they want government out of their business, but they get into the most private areas, like abortion, which should be between a woman and her doctor. They want government out of programs we have come to count on. Senator Rick Scott outlined goals during a national Republican meeting: End Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Affordable Health care. If you don't take this seriously, you should.
The right to an abortion was taken for granted by women but Republicans worked against it for years. Now young women are in shock. A raped 10-year-old had to leave her own state to get an abortion: compassionate conservatism, no doubt. It took conservatives a long time to get the ban, because it involved the Supreme Court. But passing laws to end our social programs can be done in Congress. All we need to do is elect enough Republicans.
We shouldn't be lulled like we were about abortions. This has been a long time goal of that party. I depend on Social Security and Medicare. And I tend to believe Rick Scott.
Republicans make noise about social issues, gender, critical race theory, etc. while ignoring child hunger, affordable housing, and in Florida, housing insurance problems. I haven't heard their solutions to inflation either. It isn't an oil pipeline.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.