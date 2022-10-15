Editor:

I am confused. Republicans say they want government out of their business, but they get into the most private areas, like abortion, which should be between a woman and her doctor. They want government out of programs we have come to count on. Senator Rick Scott outlined goals during a national Republican meeting: End Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Affordable Health care. If you don't take this seriously, you should.

