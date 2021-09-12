After receiving a questionnaire from the Republican Party asking about the party’s priorities, I commented that if the Republican Party continued to infringe on women’s freedoms and deny family support programs, I would no longer vote for Republicans.
The party continues to pass laws limiting women’s reproductive freedoms, access to family planning, and reproductive education. They do nothing to protect women against abuse and harassment and even elevate abusers to leadership positions. While the Republican Party claims to have family values, they continue to vote against such critical family support programs as Medicaid, free school lunches, and early childhood education programs. Republican-controlled Florida is one of few states that haven't expanded Medicaid, which covers low-income children and pregnant women.
Being anti-abortion does not equate with having family values. That’s why I vote for Democratic candidates who not only care about the health care of the unborn, but also about children who are already here. They care, too, for parents, including many single mothers, who need health care and childcare support.
I now vote Democratic to prevent Republicans from threatening the freedom of my daughters and granddaughters to lead fulfilling, productive lives.
