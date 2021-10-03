When it comes to helping the average worker, the GOP has no plan to solve the country’s problems. Look for yourself at Republican speeches and campaign platforms and try and figure out their intentions. It’s virtually impossible.
What they do promise, however, is to protect us from the tyranny of mask wearing and Covid-19 vaccines. They also intend to stop those pesky Democrats trying to help average Americans. You can always count on Republican lawmakers to lower taxes for corporations and the wealthy, but not for average people.
Have you looked at the GOP website lately? It says we must have a “real America.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R) tweeted that “Real America is done with COVID-19.” This may be convenient for him to say, but not so much for at-risk healthcare workers, teachers, or kids. The Republican Party views of “real America” are distinctly anti-American as revealed by their reprehensible blockade of a commission to investigate the January 6 riot and their efforts to make voting more difficult.
For amusement, I occasionally watch Fox TV’s Tucker Carlson, an animating force of the Republican Party, with his fear-mongering pronouncements. If he weren’t so dangerous, his conspiratorial fantasies and suspiciousness would be laughable.
Today’s GOP is pathetic. Since they have no plan, they focus on their only strategy which is to immobilize us with fear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.