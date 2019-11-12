Editor:
I just don't get it. Whistleblowers are protected by federal law, and yet all of these stupid Republicans and Trump are focusing on outing him. For what purpose? So far Trump's own appointees have provided more evidence of wrongdoing than the whistleblower ever could have done.
The whistleblower just got the ball rolling. After that, the damaging testimony from his own appointees confirmed that he sold out the Ukraine and the United States for his own benefit. For a Republican (Lindsay Graham) to say that he has no plan to read the transcripts is a dereliction of his oath of office to support our Constitution.
I expect that every Republican who has sold his moral ethics and soul to this amoral Donald Trump will have that betrayal of the American people and our Constitution come back to bite them in the ass, It is time for the Republicans to stop being afraid of Donald Trump and do what is right by the Constitution and the people of this country,
Add to that a current court ruling ordering Trump to repay $2 million he raised for veterans. How un-American can you get — stealing from our veterans is below being amoral? I will never understand how people can support this horrendous excuse for a human being.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
