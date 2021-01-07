Editor:
To the letter writer’s point that Republicans “should stand up and fight” if they believe there is fraud in the election and if they do not believe there is fraud in the election he should be told why. How would he suggest proving the absence of fraud?
Is the phrase “proving a negative” understood? If even a scintilla of wrongdoing or fraud existed Trump and his opportunistic minions would have offered it to the courts or at least the cultish Trump followers by now. After their innumerable opportunities no evidence of fraud has even been claimed beyond the bare unsupported mantra of “election fraud.” If there was any such evidence, Republican leaders like Senator Josh Hawley would be desperately latching onto it.
The only thing Republicans are fighting for now is the desire to line their own pockets with money donated by petulant R. Voters. So, if you want to fight by continuing to purchase Trump trinkets and signage, feel free but don’t disparage the entire Republican Party for not drinking the Kool-aid.
Rebecca Covey
Englewood
