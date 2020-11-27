Editor's Note: We are reprinting this letter to correct an error that was made when it was put into our system.
Editor:
If there is a Republican legislator left who has the courage, the slightest appreciation and the respect for his oath of office, let him speak now!
Seventy percent of Republicans believe that the election was rigged or otherwise corrupted.
I would have expected a Republican ground swell of forceful instruction to their constituents rebuking the unfounded and egregious claim of the illegality of the results. It’s this very same system that had elected them.
I would have expected them to try to convince the outgoing president that he lost the election.
I would have expected them to insist that all appropriate information be provided to the president elect immediately.
The peaceful transfer of power is a statement to the world that our democracy works, that the democratic system is in order and we are ready to provide a continuous relationship with friend and foe alike without interruption as we have done for over 200 years.
But these things have not happened.
Who have we elected?
We have elected legislators who are out for themselves.
Who see benefits, albeit temporary to maintaining this charade.
Who have thoughts of continuous power and influence.
Who cherish their seats above their country.
But what will be the result of their silence?
I am sure you have heard the quote of Edmund Burke of over 250 years ago, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”.
So speak up!
Lawrence Bialla
Punta Gorda
