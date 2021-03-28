Editor:
I'm a Democrat but wonder what happened to the old Republican party. It used to be concerned about all Americans. Not any more.
It attacks Democrats like Cuomo and Pelosi but says nothing about Trump paying off porn stars, Qanon crazies, or white supremacists. They play down the attack on the Capitol on January 6. If Wisconsin Senator Johnson were beaten with flag poles and hockey sticks, he might change his mind about an "armed" insurrection.
Republican senators and congressmen refuse to back any Democratic ideas even if the general public approves that legislation. Most Americans wanted $1,400 checks, money for schools and vaccinations, aid for states and local governments. D.C. Republicans voted no to all of it. Even governor DeSantis is happy to have money to fix state computer systems and reward first responders with cash.
Republicans praised the golden statue of Donald Trump at the CPAC convention in Orlando. Those familiar with the Bible know God's feeling about those who praise golden idols.
Republicans need to stop being the party of Trump. Be a party of the people, by the people, and for the people. Maybe then our government in D.C. can do what's right for all Americans.
William Schlanger
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.