Editor:

I'm a Democrat but wonder what happened to the old Republican party. It used to be concerned about all Americans. Not any more.

It attacks Democrats like Cuomo and Pelosi but says nothing about Trump paying off porn stars, Qanon crazies, or white supremacists. They play down the attack on the Capitol on January 6. If Wisconsin Senator Johnson were beaten with flag poles and hockey sticks, he might change his mind about an "armed" insurrection.

Republican senators and congressmen refuse to back any Democratic ideas even if the general public approves that legislation. Most Americans wanted $1,400 checks, money for schools and vaccinations, aid for states and local governments. D.C. Republicans voted no to all of it. Even governor DeSantis is happy to have money to fix state computer systems and reward first responders with cash.

Republicans praised the golden statue of Donald Trump at the CPAC convention in Orlando. Those familiar with the Bible know God's feeling about those who praise golden idols.

Republicans need to stop being the party of Trump. Be a party of the people, by the people, and for the people. Maybe then our government in D.C. can do what's right for all Americans.

William Schlanger

Port Charlotte

