Editor:
"You can't put a price on your health" That's a well known saying.
I think most people have said or at least heard it their lifetime. Why is it the Republicans are now putting a price on the health and future of our children and future generations by trying to obstruct the reconstruction bill the Democrats are trying to pass. They are more concerned with winning the next election and their own financial security.
Don't they know that no amount of money will stop the train once it leaves the station. If they continue their obstruction even they won't survive. No more money, no more power.
Paula Semack
Port Charlotte
