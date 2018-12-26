Editor:
This has always been a curious affair, the marriage between the Republican Party and Donald Trump. Republicans were initially attracted by someone who gave their views a loud and boisterous voice. Then they fell in love with the tone and substance of his views on immigration, gun control, abortion, taxes, trade, the Supreme Court and the establishment in Washington.
For his part, Trump initiated this romance with a flirtation, the birther issue. Seeing his advances well-received and reciprocated, he then pursued the relationship with the sweet talk of building a wall, repealing Obamacare, championing the Second Amendment, promising to drain the swamp and a tax cut for average Americans.
Seemingly a marriage made in Heaven, each partner getting their needs met by the other. The Republicans basked in the consummation of the relationship with tax cuts, Kavanaugh's confirmation, cancellation of trade and other international agreements as well as a unrelenting fight to build the wall. Meanwhile, Trumped basked in the power, adoration, adulation and attention he received. Both partners' needs were being met.
However, like most whirlwind romances between two unlikely yet moonstruck individuals, when the afterglow fades the core and character of your spouse shines through. Some people realize the new marriage isn't quite what they bargained for and courageously opt out. Others remain in an awkward and uneasy relationship.
Divorce is always a difficult decision. If you see things in your partner that are seriously troubling, inconsistent with your values, even scary, it's time for a divorce.
Bob Tompkins
Rotonda West
