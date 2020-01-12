Editor:
As a socially liberal, fiscal conservative I don’t fit into either political party. I am also proud to be registered as an Independent. When I talk to people who consider themselves to be Democrats or Republicans, I am struck with how tribal their views are on current policies.
This is especially true with Republicans in the era of Trump. Republicans used to stand for balanced budgets, truth, justice, morality and free trade. Now they support deficit spending, an adulterous President that lies daily about important matters, mocks Christian values, and orders trade wars with Mexico, Canada, Europe and China. What is the explanation for these changes?
During the Republican primaries, Republican party leaders strongly criticized the liberal draft dodging New York billionaire real estate developer. Now after the election they can’t stop praising him while he spends his days tweeting divisive insults, playing golf and doing rallies. Tribalism has taken over and now people don’t stand by their own beliefs but rather quickly adopt whatever their new leader says.
I am afraid our democracy is at risk in these social media driven, cable talk show dominated times. With the upcoming impeachment trial of Trump for bribery, extortion, and obstruction, will Republican senators vote for truth and justice as they did with Bill Clinton (perjury and obstruction about consensual sex) or will they vote out of fear of being primaried and give Trump a mulligan. America is watching!
America: truth, justice and equality for all.
Bob Hoeltzel
Englewood
