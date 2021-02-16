Editor:
We have learned a lot from Republicans in the past few months.
First and foremost, we now learned that presidential elections are a waste of time. If a Republican loses, then the election was stolen. The 30 court cases Republicans lost and the fact that a Republican Attorney General declared there was no fraud are facts. Of course, facts mean nothing to members of the Republican cult.
Republicans have established that Congress can just throw out the election results from any state they don't win.
If that doesn't work they can send a mob to overthrow the government.
Those MAGA insurrectionists chanting, "Hang Pence" certainly weren't Bernie Sanders Democrats.
Finally, we now know it's not possible to convict a Republican president, even for trying to overthrow our democracy. Republicans wouldn't start a trial before their messiah left office. And, guess what, now he can't be convicted because he is no longer in office.
Thanks Republicans. You've proven to Americans that you are indeed the party of law and order.
Charles Goodman
North Port
