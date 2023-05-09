One hundred and sixty-eight years ago, the Republican Party was founded. It was founded with the principle that slavery was wrong and needed to end. In addition they believed that all men were created equal under the eyes of the law.
These Republicans also stood firm in the belief in the U.S.Constitution, and the principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence. Some of its founders included John C. Fremont, William Seward, Salmon Chase, and Abraham Lincoln.
The new Republican Party was also very opposed to the autocratic governments of the slave states and fought hard throughout the 19th and 20th centuries to suppress autocracy and prevent it from flourishing in our democratic republic.
Unfortunately, this autocratic ideology (formally known as Dixiecrats or Southern Democrats) still lives and dominates the Republican Party. Today, they are reimplementing the principles of racism; suppression of free elections; and the dismantling of the free press. As evidenced by our Governor’s war on his imaginary ideology “WOKE.”
Banning books, suppressing critical thinking in education centers, attacking and demeaning individuals because of their sexual preferences, restricting who can vote and where, and indoctrinating children with a highly polished form of American history is not republicanism and certainly not democratic. It most importantly does not preserve a free society.
It is a dangerous form of autocracy, where the rich rule and the rest of us serve.
