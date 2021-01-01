Editor:

A note to all Republican Party leaders and politicians. I have been a Republican voter for 45 years. Never in that time have I been so disappointed in the party.

If you believe that there was fraud in the election stand up and fight. If you do not let us know why. The allegations of fraud have not disenfranchised me, your silence has. The sound of your silence is deafening.

Richard Kerney

Rotonda West


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments