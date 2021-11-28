Sadly, Republicans have become the party of lies, denials, and violence. Unfortunately, many have adopted a “pro-wrestling” idealization where scandals and sensationalism are condoned and perpetuated. Global warming has been denied for decades. Hospitalized, unvaccinated Covid patients regret their decisions. The Capitol riot to overthrow democracy was “just another tourist day.” Unproven election fraud has been declared fictitious numerous times, yet led to voter suppression laws.
An educator for 40 years, I know that critical race theory is not being taught in our schools. Inflation is with us because decreased supplies led to product and shipping shortages when demand increased. Representative Gosar’s violent video is approved by Republicans while representatives who voted to improve infrastructure are threatened, even though McConnell voted the same way three months ago. Republican candidates declare election fraud, even before elections, just as Trump did, to hedge against losing. Rittenhouse, an underage (at the time) teenager who brought an illegal gun across state lines intending to use it, was glorified for killing two men.
While I disagree with some of Biden’s policies, I appreciate his efforts to help less advantaged residents and that he is proactive and accepts responsibility for his decisions. He seeks high standards and values daily. When I read the comments of extreme conservatives, blinded by the lies of various media, I ask myself “why” and the only answer I get for them repeating the same lies perpetually is to manipulate public fear and opinion, to make America white again, and to promote division and hate. In Guiliani’s words, their “truth is not the truth.”
