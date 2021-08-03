Editor:

National Republican officials’ behavior following the Jan. 6 insurrection is despicable – except for a few brave people! First, Republican senators didn’t approve the bi-party commission, split evenly between the two parties to investigate the violence and terrorism (yes, terrorism!). When House Minority Leader McCarthy finally announced his choices for members on the House Committee formed by the Speaker, two of them were “attack dogs,” and the Speaker rightfully refused them.

McCarthy then acted like a very immature and spoiled child: “I’m taking my toys back!” We’ve seen this before by the 45th President of the U.S. — so this is just more evidence of ignorance and incompetence. Now that the committee held its first hearing and four uniformed officers relayed their horrible encounters of hand-to-hand fighting in their own country! The Republican leaders don’t even have the good conscience to watch and listen (so they say!) – this is the party of law & order?

I wish that was all the Republican legislators are doing relative to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capital – but it isn’t. Several members are downplaying the attack as a “tourist visit” and a love-fest, “with kissing and hugging!” Officers are still recovering from those “hugs and kisses!”

The very people the officers protected on Jan. 6 have turned their backs on them! Every voter should remember this when those Republicans run for office again. Staying silent is the same as complicity.

One last thing – thank you and bravo to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger!

Bonnie Leroy

Port Charlotte

