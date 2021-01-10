Editor:
Today, Jan. 5, is the day voters in Georgia are voting for two senators. Obviously I don't live in Georgia but for the past several weeks I have been bombarded with daily robo-calls, usually three a day, from various Republican interests telling me to be sure and vote absentee and then, after it was too late to for that vote, the calls were stepped up to vote in person. Today I had one from President Trump as well as a gun rights group. Some of the messages told me that Democrats would take my guns away and defund the police and others just talked about the "radical" Democrat agenda.
I am pointing this out because for me to vote in Georgia would be illegal, of course. But there is a big step between a political party urging me to vote and my following through. I'm sure I would be caught. The potential was there but not the vote. That is true of mail in ballots also.
Many Republicans cite rumors of ballots being sent to dead people, people who have moved, etc. The potential is there. But someone has to vote those ballots and they would be caught. In fact one man in Pennsylvania was caught: a Republican trying to vote his dead mother's ballot. So please people, don't equate mail-in ballots sent out, to mail in ballots voted and I won't tell people Republicans were urging me to fraudulently vote in Georgia,
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
