Editor:
The American Rescue Plan allows us to begin moving forward with our lives and helps people break free of poverty during this pandemic and beyond.
A majority of Republicans and Democrats say they want what the stimulus bill provides. By and large, people across partisan lines support an essential role for government in making sure people have access to food, healthcare, and education. Yet Republicans holding elected office are thwarting the wishes of the majority of their own voters by voting against government assistance. This is what they voted against: maintain jobs via small business aid; Covid testing and vaccination; subsidizing COBRA costs; and reopening schools.
Republican lawmakers would rather spend their time on Dr. Seuss and voter suppression. Their strategy is to roll back access to voting in hopes of handicapping all but their base. Because opposing the stimulus bill is unpopular with their voters, these lawmakers double down on voter suppression and anti-democratic means to regain and retain power and enforce policies disfavored by the majority of the electorate. Republicans’ national strategies are to keep the MAGA cult alive and suppress Democratic voter rights.
Under President Biden’s leadership, however, good policy looks a lot like good politics.
Steve Johnson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.