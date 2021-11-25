I find it appalling what our country has become. There has always been disagreement between the two parties, but there has rarely been anything as ugly as what is going on today.
That a young man at a rally can ask "when can we start killing Democrats" and get a round of applause is a travesty. Threats of violence - actual violence as was seen on January 6 at the Capitol - have become the norm in the Republican Party. Why are so many Republicans complacent about threats that would be considered gravely serious if they became from a foreign actors?
Rep. Paul Gosar should be ousted from Congress for the video he posted depicting the murder of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. Rep. Taylor-Greene should be ousted for promoting vile conspiracy theories and listing as traitors the 13 Republicans who voted to pass an infrastructure bill, legislation that will allow Florida to rebuild and modernize highways; replace, and repair bridges; and expand broadband internet across the state.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and Rep. Greg Steube all voted "no" on legislation that will help people in their home state.
The biggest danger to our democracy is not from the outside but originates from politicians and followers willing to threaten others and vote "no" on legislation that will help millions of Americans simply because the bill was proposed by Democrats.
