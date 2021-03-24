Editor:
The chair of the Charlotte County Republican Party recently said the following about public education “…they’re kids, they don’t know anything — other than coming out of an education that’s certainly slanted to the left. They really don’t have too much going for them.” Occasionally, Republican Party leaders let the cat out of the bag and reveal their animosity for (certain) children and public-school education as was the case here.
Why does the GOP have a war on children? First, teacher unions overwhelmingly support the Democratic Party. The National Education Association is geographically diverse, with members in every congressional district in the country. Second, shrinking public education furthers the Republican Party goal of drastically reducing the public sector. Third, privatizing education means Republicans have a chance to advance a right-wing agenda for education to downplay the legacy of slavery, to erase climate change from all teachings, and to control sex education.
Republican lawmakers are bitterly opposed to public education and they are perfectly happy to see it struggle in red states and blue states. They are perfectly content leaving public schools, and everyone who relies on them, behind.
But don’t believe me, just ask the chair of the Republican Party for Charlotte County.
Mady Pennisi
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.