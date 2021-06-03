Editor:
It is a fallacy that Republicans want to suppress votes and fair elections as a letter writer recently stated. On the contrary, Republicans believe our vote is precious and our election system must be protected to insure that people continue to have faith in our government. Without fair and secure elections our trust in our system is lost. The so-called “For the People” Act (S1)would essentially eliminate fair elections. The bill would make our elections open to all kinds of fraud. Essentially it would totally destroy our election system.
The bill would, for example:
Mandate that all states continue to accept absentee ballots up to 10 days after election day - a recipe for chaos and election manipulation.
Ban many state voter ID laws and allow written statements without documents to prove ID.
Federalize the election process administered by the states - essentially taking away the state’s right granted by the Constitution.
Mandate nationwide automatic voter registration and Election Day voter registration - providing too many opportunities for ineligible people to cast fraudulent ballots.
Ban state and local officials from preserving the record of paper ballots that make trustworthy post-election recounts and audits possible.
And this is just a sampling from this over-bloated unconstitutional proposal. Now in the Senate, S1, should die there and never pass into law.
Theresa Murtha
Punta Gorda
