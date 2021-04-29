Editor:
Biden and Democrats go big and bold. Trump and Republicans went weak and small.
Remember the Trump healthcare plan…no you don’t it was too weak to notice. Remember the Trump infrastructure plan ..no you don’t it was too small to see. A Republican $1.9 trillion tax cut to the rich…no money trickled down to you. Covid-19 a small Trump plan that only bought vaccines for half of America.
Saying as Republicans did that a pandemic is a hoax and bleach was a cure was weak.
Big and bold is Democrats vaccinating of 200 million in 100 days. Strong is ignoring Republican opposition and Democrats getting Covid relief checks out to millions. Big is fixing our roads and bridges creating millions of jobs and ignoring puny Republican opposition.
Bold is being patriotic and supporting a Democrat appointed Attorney General who is prosecuting Republican rioters that attacked our Capitol.
Big is Biden opposing communism in strong contrast to Trump who made friends with Putin.
Bold is taking on climate change in such a way as to create millions of good paying jobs.
Be strong and support Biden as he builds back America.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
