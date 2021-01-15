Editor:

Trump stood upon a hill and strongly encouraged and orchestrated a violent march upon our sitting legislators. His reasoning was that a rigged election made Biden illegitimate and he (Biden) should therefore be denied confirmation. They did as instructed.

Ten hours after the Capitol building was re-taken by police, 148 House Republicans voted nevertheless not to certify the election. Further justifying the failed take-over. Those 148 make up 70% of sitting House Republicans. Hard to wrap your head around isn’t it? An overwhelming majority of sitting Republicans openly supporting Trump’s insurrection even after it failed. Maybe they are looking forward to Round 2.

Florida has 15 sitting House Republicans, 12 voted not to certify Biden after the violence was quelled. That’s 83% of our Florida Republicans voted not to certify Biden. If there is a Round 2 will they support it? Under the circumstances the question has to be asked.

The failed insurrection was a wake-up call to our democracy, but not for them. This is dangerous, they are dangerous.

Mike Deignan

Punta Gorda

