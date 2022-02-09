The Democratic Party has an excellent opportunity to add seats to the House and Senate in 2022 midterms. As long as the Russian-supporting unpatriotic Republican right holds on to Trump's coattails more and more patriotic Republicans will denounce the lie.
Every day more of Trump's lies are uncovered and his illegal actions are made public. It becomes more evident every day that Trump will be held responsible for his insurrection and his attempt to overthrow our Democracy. I believe he will also be tried and found guilty for violating the election laws in Georgia and the state of New York will also succeed in prosecuting him for racketeering.
There are thousands of certified documents that prove the election was one of the cleanest in our country's history. Trump and his supporters have not been able to produce one certified document to show cheating or fraud. Every accusation by Trump or his allies has been proven to be a lie. Even Trump's attorneys when asked by a judge in court “Do you have proof to back up your accusations”? The attorneys answered no your Honor we do not. They were under oath and did not want to go to jail.
Recounts have proven that President Biden won by even more votes than originally reported. Continued support for Trump will, without a shadow of a doubt, bring down the Republican Party.
Patriotic Americans must say enough and put a stop to this attempt to destroy our Democracy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.