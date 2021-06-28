Editor:
One must give Republicans credit for areas in which they excel: hypocrisy and outlandishness. They question the cognitive ability of a rational man while revering another who is incapable of a coherent thought or a complete sentence.
They claim to support the police but vote against rewarding the Capitol police who, on Jan 6, saved their political hides....literally. They are fine with Americans paying a large percentage of their income to line the pockets of insurance and drug company executives while railing against making health care available to all at a lower cost. And in our own state? There is now a federal holiday, Juneteenth, the reason for which our governor doesn't think teachers should be able to explain.
And the transgender athlete flap has been described as "a solution in search of a problem." Also, our new law allowing motorists to run down protesters in their way seems to conflict sharply with the existing law that allows you to shoot someone if they are endangering your life. Welcome to the Wild South! Pandering to the baseness and illogical fears of your constituents might get you reelected but you would do a greater service to your country by eradicating prejudice, poverty and hatred and by acknowledging, not denying, our brutal history of attempted genocide, slavery and discrimination. We must not, in the name of self-interest and greed, return to our disturbing past.
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.