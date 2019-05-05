Editor:

The writer who claimed a benefit to school children and seniors by installing sidewalks on Boundary Boulevard is misleading.

The majority of residents in Rotonda are retired and have no school-age children walking to the bus stop. The seniors who would benefit from the sidewalks slated for a small section of Boundary Boulevard would be few.

Why not require the builders of houses in Rotonda to put in sidewalks to county specs. Then Charlotte County could, at some later date, connect the pre-existing homes at a lower cost and in the areas that would benefit all Rotonda residents.

Eric Christenson

Rotonda West

