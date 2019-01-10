Editor:
I read with great interest the letter in the Jan. 5 Sun titled "Sugarcane farmers improve water quality." The letter presented a number of facts concerning the red tide issue in a concise, understandable and easily verifiable way.
Alas, many misguided and uninformed people will dismiss his ideas merely because he represents so-called "Big Sugar."
People, please take time to do some research on the issue before choosing who to blame. The red tide issue is far too important than for you to just pick the easy target.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
